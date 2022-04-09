SVB Leerink Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $10.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

