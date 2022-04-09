Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as high as C$3.57. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 97,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.90.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

