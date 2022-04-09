SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.03 and traded as low as C$6.68. SunOpta shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 201,272 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$257.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

