Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,219,215 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

