Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €9.50 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €9.50 ($10.44) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.10 ($14.40).

Südzucker stock opened at €12.16 ($13.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.80.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

