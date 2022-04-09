Strs Ohio Sells 91,900 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magnite were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magnite by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,805 shares of company stock worth $348,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -401.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

