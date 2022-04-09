Strs Ohio Sells 20,200 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $76.05 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

