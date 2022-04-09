Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,667,000.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

