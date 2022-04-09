Strs Ohio Invests $78,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 47.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,604. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

