Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
