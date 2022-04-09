Strs Ohio Buys 500 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 53,850 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

