StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $98,492.01

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 64.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $98,492.01 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,670,500,404 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

