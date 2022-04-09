Streamr (DATA) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $60.38 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

