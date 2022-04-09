StockNews.com Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to “Buy”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $116.19 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.