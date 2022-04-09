StockNews.com Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to “Buy”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $116.19 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
