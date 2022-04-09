StockNews.com Upgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Buy

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $187.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

