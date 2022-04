StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE VIV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

