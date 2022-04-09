StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE VIV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

