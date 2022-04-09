StockNews.com Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $162.92. 2,314,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.