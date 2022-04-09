StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

