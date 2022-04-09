Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $18,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

