Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TORXF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.41.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

