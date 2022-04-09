Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TORXF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.41.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.