Stephens Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

SMPL stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

