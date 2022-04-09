Stephen F. Betz Sells 9,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CRNX stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

