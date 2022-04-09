Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.30

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.30 and last traded at C$36.40, with a volume of 66304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.69.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6970503 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

