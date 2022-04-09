Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Down 3.5%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.19 ($0.20) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). 4,117,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.19 ($0.21).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.20. The stock has a market cap of $788.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.
Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)
