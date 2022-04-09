State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $113.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in State Street by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 252,336 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

