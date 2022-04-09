State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,010 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

