State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,630 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.