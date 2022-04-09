State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

