State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 64.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

