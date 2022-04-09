State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.