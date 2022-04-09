State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,767,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

