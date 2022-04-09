State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 871 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock opened at $202.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.67.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.