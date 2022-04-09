State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 542 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MORN stock opened at $283.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,253 shares of company stock worth $60,840,801. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

