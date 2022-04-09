State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Yandex by 83.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 43.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 157,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yandex by 561.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

