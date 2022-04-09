Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 9.8%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

