Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 9.8%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.
About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starpharma (SPHRY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.