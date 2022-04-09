Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

SBUX stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

