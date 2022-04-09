Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE SGU opened at $11.32 on Friday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.