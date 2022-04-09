Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

SXI opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Standex International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $13,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Standex International by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Standex International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.