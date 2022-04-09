Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 10,621 Shares

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £6,478.81 ($8,496.80).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).
  • On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

LON STAF opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The firm has a market cap of £98.80 million and a PE ratio of 59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.75. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

Staffline Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.