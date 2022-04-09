StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $25.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,478.64 or 0.99986058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

