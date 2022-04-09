SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

