Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Shares of Square stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,654,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,922. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

