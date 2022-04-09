Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.31. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

