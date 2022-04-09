Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $34.75 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

