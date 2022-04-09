Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $607-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

CXM stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.