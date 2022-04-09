Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

