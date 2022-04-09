Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $139,067,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.61. 1,201,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,822. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

