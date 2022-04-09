SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

