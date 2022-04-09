SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

