SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.21. Approximately 23,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 93,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter.

